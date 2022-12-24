—

Drag superstar and the winner of season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kita Mean, has been hospitalised after botched cosmetic surgery.

Set To Undergo Multiple Surgeries

She is now at Middlemore Hospital, in New Zealand, where she will need to undergo multiple surgeries.

Because of this, Kita has had to cancel plans to perform at London Nightclub G.A.Y. and to be the guest of honour at DragCon UK.

Speaking about the ordeal, the Auckland-based drag performer said, “I’ve lost out on thousands of dollars of work and have spent thousands of dollars on prep for DragCon UK, but you know what, I still have to count my blessings.

“There are many people in the world doing it shit tons worse than a queen that can’t go to a convention laying in a hospital bed. So I try to keep myself in check and keep the perspective.”

‘Determined To Get Through This’

Kita, however, revealed that “it’s hard to stay positive. I’ve gone through moments of feeling absolutely broken especially as the complications were all happening in Thailand. My trip [to Thailand] was supposed to be 15 days and it ended up being five weeks due to the complications.”

She added, “I’m determined to get through this!”

After her win, in an interview with Star Observer, she explained, “I have always been theatrical, have always been a dickhead and I have always had a wild imagination, all of those things create a Drag queen. Everything about me is suited to being a Drag queen, that’s what drew me to it. It was the best career path for a weirdo like me.”

In October, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was renewed for a third season.