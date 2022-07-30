—

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season one finalist, Art Simone, says she is more than happy to let the Season 2 cast have their day in the Drag Race spotlight. And, she has some advice about dealing with internet trolls who will inevitably come for them.

“I’m ready and willing to hand over the reins. Now they can have the internet trolls and they can have the toxicity and we’re just going to sit back and laugh,” Simone told Star Observer laughingly.

Season 2 Premieres On July 30

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premieres on Stan on July 30, 2022.

Ten Aussie and Kiwi queens – Aubrey Haive (NZ), Beverly Kills (Brisbane), Faux Fur (Sydney), Hannah Conda (Sydney), Kween Kong (Adelaide), Minnie Cooper (Sydney), Molly Poppinz (Newcastle), Pomara Fifth (Sydney), Spankie Jackzon (NZ) and Yuri Guaii (NZ) – will compete for the crown, the title of the Down Under’s next Drag superstar and a cash prize of $50,000.

‘It Was All Worth It’

Simone was the fan favourite going into Season 1, but was eliminated in second episode. The production brought her back in episode four and made it all the way to the finals. The return to the show, however, was not universally welcomed, and Simone was the target of some vicious online hate and trolling.

“Some of the comments and stuff that got thrown my way was probably amplified because we were under (COVID-19) lockdowns. It was just like unfair to do,” said Simone.

Art says if she had been asked six months ago if she would repeat her experience on the show, she probably wouldn’t, but now believes, “It all was worth it.”

“The moment I was able to start going out and doing shows and touring and meeting people, then I was like ‘oh, that’s why I did this.”

So what advice does Art have for the new cast? “Don’t read the comments which is easier said than done. Ru said it to me on set and I was like, ‘oh yeah.’ Don’t do it. Don’t get Twitter ever; that’s the bad one. If you have got Twitter, go in there, do a tweet and run. Don’t look at your mentions. Don’t do it! Please!”









