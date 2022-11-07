—

Canada’s Drag Race star Rita Baga has issued an apology after she was accused of past racist performances and wearing blackface for a ‘Glee’ themed show.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses racist performances, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

“I can’t undo what I’ve done as a young, privileged and unaware white queen… I apologize again from the bottom of my heart,” said Baga, who was recently announced as host for season one of the Belgium edition of the international RuPau’s Drag Race franchise – Drag Race Belgique. Gaga is also due to appear in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs the World, which will premiere on November 18, 2022.

‘I Used A Darker Foundation To Portray A Black Character’

“We all make stupid things that we are not proud of. When I started to do drag, I used a darker foundation in a show so I could portray a black character. Another time I wore a blond breaded wig thinking it wasn’t problematic as it was blond. Another time, I took pictures with cops, faking an arrest, as I thought this will make a cute photo series,” Baga said in the 2020 post.

“I’ve been called-out for that. I was ashamed. I never want to hurt people. Never. But I did. I spent weeks reading about colonialism, white supremacy, marginalized community. It’s time to have these uncomfortable situations, to be vocal, to be there for our sisters and to make sure that they feel safe and respected,” the Drag performer had said.

“I am still ashamed,” Baga said in her social media post on Sunday. “The bad actions I’ve done and regret, were a long time ago and I will never repeat them. Never.”

Baga Addresses Online Bullying

Baga also condemned the attacks from some of her fans on people who had called out her past performances. “Seeing that people who called out these big mistakes have been criticized and bullied makes absolutely no sense to me. I respect my sisters. And I will never endorse online bullying,”Baga added.

Baga is not the only queen who has been accused of past racist performances. Drag Race Down Under Season 1 queen Scarlet Adams and season 2 queen Hannah Conda were among the drag performers who were called out by Aboriginal drag queen Felicia Foxx last year for past racist performances.

Both apologised on social media as well as on the show. Drag race season one finalist Karen From Finance had to apologise for sporting a golliwog doll tattoo.





