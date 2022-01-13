Listen up, henny. The much-anticipated first-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World is premiering on February 1 in Britain and the US.

The news was announced via RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Twitter account on Tuesday with a colourful but vague teaser.

The BBC confirmed on Monday that the season has been filmed in the UK studio’s werkroom.

Advertisement
Nine queens from the multiple versions of the international Drag Race franchise will return to compete for the crown as the first-ever Global Drag Race Superstar.

The mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will, of course, reprise their roles along with RuPaul herself.

As with other seasons of the hit reality TV series, famous guests will make appearances and be featured on the judging panel.

They are Mel C, Michelle Keegan, Katie Price, Johannes Radebe, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey and Jade Amelia Thirlwall.

The lineup of queens hasn’t been confirmed despite details being leaked three weeks ago.

Advertisement
They will possibly be from the various iterations of the show, including not only the American, British and Down Under series but the Canadian, Thai, Spanish, Dutch and Italian spinoffs as well.

According to Junkee, the UK’s Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, and Cheryl Hole will compete against Holland’s Janey Jacke, Canada’s Jimbo and Lemon, Thailand’s Pangina Heals, and the US’ Monique Heart and Jujubee.

The online news outlet also reported that World of Wonder wrote in its announcement, “yes, it’s real, and it’s gonna blow your mothatuckin’ mind.”

Fans have simultaneously reacted with joy and frustration at the announcement.

“WE CANNOT WAIT!!!!” RuPaul’s Soon Race UK Fans tweeted.

One fan tweeted: “OKAY NOW PROMOS??? WE’LL HAVE NO TIME TO STAN AND OBSESS OTHERWISE.”

Another tweeted: “We’re almost halfway through January…Drop the promo!”

WOW Present Plus tweeted: “Herstory will be made. Nine queens from across #DragRace franchise face off in RuPaul’s #DragRace UK vs. The World, premiering Feb 1st on @wowpresentsplus worldwide (ex. UK, Canada, and Australia) and @bbcthree in the UK.”

Former Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars contestant Jiggly Caliente commented on the Drag Race UK BBC’s Instagram post with, “holy shit.”

The new show is starting less than a month after Season 14 of the original Drag Race series premiered on January 7 in the US and January 8 on Stan in Australia.

You can see who lip-syncs, stays and sashays away when the show premieres on the Australian streaming service, Stan, which is yet to confirm when it will debut here.

© Star Observer 2021 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.