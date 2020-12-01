—

33-year-old Oscar nominated Canadian born actor formerly known as Ellen Page has, this morning come out as transgender and will now adopt the new name of Elliot.

Page will now use the pronouns “he” and “they”.

Well known for their roles in Inception, Juno and the Umbrella Academy, Page in a post to Twitter described how “remarkable” it feels to be his “authentic self”.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I have been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.

“I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page shot to fame in the 2007 comedy-drama Juno and has been a long-time vocal supporter of the LGBTQI community. In 2018 Page married professional dancer and choreographer Emma Portner.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,”

They continued by describing how they have been inspired by the transgender community and thanked them for “ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

“To the political leaders who work to criminalise trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.

“Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘cancelled‘, you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”