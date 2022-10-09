—

Elon Musk has come out and said that “communist” schools and universities have turned his trans daughter against him. The tycoon has admitted that his relationship with his daughter is rocky.

His teenage daughter filed for a name change in Los Angeles back in April, along with the gender marker on her birth certificate to be changed as well.

During an interview with the Financial Times, Musk put the blame on left-wing elite schools and universities in the US for their tense father-daughter relationship.

He’s stated that his daughter no longer wants a relationship with him due to what the Financial Times called “the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists.”

“It’s full-on communism…and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” he said.

“It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [his other children]. Can’t win them all.”

Musk’s Anti-Trans Comments

In recent memory, Musk also mocked other tech brands for changing their logos in support of Pride Month. Twitter users however were quick to point out the hypocrisy after Musk’s company Tesla did a similar move back in 2018.

The company tweeted a few photos with the company expressing support for Pride Month, with even a rainbow-painted Tesla car.