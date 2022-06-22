—

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s transgender daughter filed documents in Los Angeles County to legally affirm her gender, change her name, and receive a new birth certificate.

The 18-year-old (name withheld) has taken on the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson, Elon Musk’s first wife. Justine, who goes by the Twitter handle Justine Musk, posted on the social media platform after the story broke.

“‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18 year old said to me. ‘I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.’ I said, ‘I’m very proud of you.’ ‘I’m proud of myself!,” Justine posted.

Musk is yet to make a public statement on social media. In a statement to The Daily Beast, Musk said: “She does not want to be a public figure. I think it is important to defend her right to privacy. Please don’t out someone against their will—it’s not right.”

Musk Against Gender Pronouns

In July 2020, Musk tweeted his annoyance with pronouns, writing, “Pronouns Suck.”

In December 2020, in response to criticism he received for a cartoon he posted, Musk wrote, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic (sic) nightmare.”

In May 2022 Musk tweeted his intention to vote republican, writing, “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

Musk’s trans daughter is one of his seven children. Musk and Justine were married between 2000 and 2008. The couple had five children together.