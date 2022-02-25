—

Elton John was in his private jet when it experienced a technical failure at 10,000 feet, on February 21.

According to the Sun, the musician and LGBT icon was an hour into his flight to New York when the plane’s hydraulic system malfunctioned.

Advertisement

Plane Lands on Third Attempt

After two aborted landing attempts the plane touched down at Farnborough Airport in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

“A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst.

“It was only at the third attempt to land that the plane got down.”

John, although visibly shaken according to reports, boarded another flight to New York a couple of hours later.

Quite a moment for me last night playing Madison Square Garden for the last time on tour, my favourite venue in the world and somewhere I’ve played over 70 times. Thank you for a magical couple of nights and 52 years of memories x#eltonfarewelltour 📸: @bengibsonphoto pic.twitter.com/QOYFKvrSd8 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 24, 2022

Earlier this year John had to cancel tour dates in order to recover from COVID 19.