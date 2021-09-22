—

With her signature bust line, and a love of campy one-liners, Elvira, has long been a Queer icon. Her revelation that she has been in a long-term relationship with a woman has had her LGBTQIA+ fanbase rejoicing.

In her new autobiography Your’s Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, the star, (whose real name is Cassandra Peterson), revealed that she has been with her partner, Teresa “T” Weirson, for 19 years, a relationship which was kept well-hidden to everyone except their family and friends.

“I’m happy and relieved to finally allow our secret to see the light of day,” Peterson, 70, writes in the book.

JUST ANNOUNCED — @TheRealElvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special 🖤 Premieres on Saturday, September 25 at 8pm ET on Shudder TV. #61DaysofHalloween pic.twitter.com/DzVff8Vvdv — Shudder (@Shudder) September 15, 2021

‘I’ve got to be truthful about who I am’

“I’m very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I’ve got to be truthful about who I am,” Peterson says.

In the book, Peterson writes about how she first came to notice Weirson. “Often, when I was doing my preworkout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help noticing one particular trainer — tan, tattooed, and muscular — stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes.”

“Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare,” she writes.

‘We connected sexually in a way I’d never experienced’

Tickets on sale now for the ‘YOURS CRUELLY, ELVIRA’ virtual book tour with premiere live signing by Cassandra Peterson! Event info and tickets at: https://t.co/fIeqjvuHGh#elvira #cassandrapeterson #yourscruellyelvira @HachetteBooks pic.twitter.com/85obNZgVUY — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) September 2, 2021

Weirson eventually came to live with the star when her own relationship had crumbled.“There on the doorstep stood my trainer, T, holding a trash bag full of her belongings, looking sad and bedraggled. She’d split from her longtime partner, spent some time in rehab, and now had no place to go,” writes Peterson.

As time progressed, Peterson found a deeper and more meaningful relationship was developing between the two. “I think I was even more surprised,” she writes. “What the hell was I doing? I’d never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn’t me! I was stunned that I’d been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry.”

“I soon discovered that we connected sexually in a way I’d never experienced,” writes Peterson. “For the first time in my life I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved.” Peterson had previously been married for 25 years to her manager Mark Pierson.

In an 2015 interview with The Advocate, Peterson discussed her appeal to her Queer fanbase. “It’s been great because here I am, emulating drag queens all my life and all the sudden I have drag queens emulating me. It’s like the circle of life!”

“I’ve had people tell me I’m like a gay man trapped inside a woman’s body, and that’s very flattering,” said Peterson.