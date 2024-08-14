EXCLUSIVE: Nominees Announced for 2024 Honour Awards

The nominees for the 2024 Honour Awards are here, set to celebrate the best and brightest of the LGBTQI+ community in New South Wales!

Unsung heroes, inspirational individuals and outstanding organisations making a positive impact to sexuality and gender diverse communities in NSW comprise this year’s highly diverse field of finalists.

Since 2007, the Honour Awards have recognised the incredible work of individuals and organisations working hand-in-hand with the queer community, all while raising funds for ACON. This year will be no different as the excellent work of all the nominees is celebrated on Wednesday 18 September at Doltone House, Hyde Park.

Without further ado, here’s the list of every nominee for the 2024 Honour Awards!

COMMUNITY HERO

Jen Peden: The President of the Flying Bats Football Club, the largest lesbian soccer club in the world. Faced with anti-trans protestors in recent months, Jen has worked tirelessly to create an environment where female and non-binary people who want to play soccer, meet friends and enjoy a sense of community can do just that. Jen stays focused on the goal of leading an inclusive club where queer people are free to play sport and have community.

Ghassan Kassisieh: For his tireless and tenacious work as the Legal Director of Equality Australia. From 2020 to 2024, Ghassan was at the coalface of key legislative reforms affecting sexuality and gender diverse communities in Australia. During his time, 13 equality reforms were passed, more than five anti-LGBTQIA bills and motions were stopped and many people that experienced discrimination received support.

Anna Sheppard: A fierce champion of inclusion, kindness and the power of allyship, Anna is the driving force behind a range of social enterprises and initiatives that aims to improve outcomes for underrepresented communities. Through their work as an impact producer, speaker and advisor – and by sharing their story as a neurodiverse, non-binary, gay person – Anna is inspiring leadership, action and change.

Sister Salomé of the 9th Mystic Rhinestone: For being a leader among the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence – organising and coordinating other Sisters to attend community events and writing witty blessings for a variety of LGBTQ+ events and blessed openings. Sister Salomé is compassionate and hardworking, with a steadfast commitment to promoting human rights and love in a humorous way.

Ian Roberts: Ian has been nominated for his contribution towards the establishment of Qtopia – from the museum’s inception to its governance and its operations. Going beyond his expected Qtopia board responsibilities, he volunteers on the ground as museum attendant weekly to help people understand the importance of advocacy and equality. He also speaks regularly in schools to educate about anti-bullying and challenging homophobia.

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION

Tamworth Pride: This festival recognises and meets the needs of the Tamworth’s LGBTQ+ communities – and many visitors from outside it – attracting a diverse range of people to their annual Pride festival along with monthly ‘Pride & Friends’ dinners and recently-introduced Pride Outreach events, Pride Sports events and Pride Art events.

Trans Justice Project: Founded in 2023 by Jackie Turner, the Trans Justice Project is the first national, trans-led, campaigning organisation in Australia. Largely volunteer-led, the project is dedicated to building a powerful movement to stand up for justice, freedom and equality for all trans and gender diverse people. Trans Justice Project is bold, creative, and strategic, equipping its supporters with practical tools to effectively counter anti-trans rhetoric.

The Aurora Group: Founded in 1999, Aurora is an LGBTIQ+ community-led funding organisation who aims to fuel Australian rainbow organisations in their work towards equality and better outcomes for the most marginalised people within our communities. 25 incredible years later, through their outstanding annual Aurora fundraising dinners, their founding spirit of fun, celebration and service remains unwavering.

Ban Conversion Practices in NSW Campaign: This year saw a momentous step forward: NSW banned anti-LGBTQ conversion practices. This was possible due to decades of advocacy from LGBTQ+ heroes, hard work by LGBTQ+ organisations, political leadership and the countless survivors who shared their stories to advocate for this change. There’s no single person to credit with this wonderful win for the community, but the campaign is truly worthy of celebration and honour in 2024. As a result of this win, we can tell our kids and our communities that any attempt to change who we are is illegal and wrong.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Stan Munro: For his decades-long work in showbiz and Australian drag entertainment. From his time as host of Les Girls in the 1960s and 70s, to his recent appearances in ABC’s Back Roads and Queerstralia, Stan is a community and entertainment stalwart. He is also a survivor of conversion therapy and police entrapment and shares his experience with others to help and support them. Now 83, Stan continues to perform in Kyogle, where he now lives, and further afield with his biographical show ‘Vintage Drag in Mint Condition’.

Shauna Jensen: For over 25 years, this beloved powerhouse vocalist has been a stalwart of the LGBTQ+ community – including with four shows at Mardi Gras Party, Harbour Party, hosting the Parade viewing stands, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2002 Gay Games, plus numerous community fundraising events.

Kat Dopper: The founder and director of Heaps Gay, one of Australia’s longest running and most successful LGBTQ+ community events organisations. For over a decade, Kat has used her events and platforms to create paid opportunities for thousands of queer creatives. Her events open new spaces for the queer community to gather, find their communities and thrive, and also raise money for various rainbow charities.

Dyan Tai: Self-described as the ‘Gaysian Empress of Sydney’, Dyan is a producer, singer and performer who proudly showcases queer Asian excellence through his work. Dyan has been nominated for creating the Worship Queer Collective, which is dedicated to celebrating, promoting and mentoring Asian-identifying queers across various artistic disciplines and skill levels.

DJ Gemma Yard: For creating and holding space for LGBTIQA+ community to gather and celebrate identity, sexuality and community for almost four decades. Gemma co-founded Club Kooky, Club Arak, Ya Leil, and Puto Beat. She also championed and raised awareness of Arab music and culture, and through her work she has inspired many up-and-coming event organisers over the years.

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD

Eliam Motu: Eliam Motu, professionally known as Eliam Royalness, is a Samoan-Australian dancer based in Fairfield, Western Sydney. At the age of 18 he founded the hip-hop megacrew PIONEERS out of necessity, as no existing hip-hop crews in the region were inclusive of young LGBTQ+ dancers. PIONEERS offers a supportive environment where like-minded dancers and allies find a sense of community, and is now performing and touring.

Abbie Jane: From the remote town of Broken Hill, 12-year-old Abbie founded the Rainbow Shoelace Project in 2022. She started giving away free rainbow beads to wear on your shoelaces so people could show their support for LGBTQI+ communities. Now a global movement, more than 260,000 packets of free beads have been given away. Now 14, Abbie is a change-maker, advocate and regular guest speaker in media – and she has now co-authored a book, which will be published by LGBTQIA+ publishers Owlet Press in February 2025.

James Elliot-Watson: In Year 11 at a deeply religious school in Western Sydney, James was suspended when he came out as gay to his class. It was a punishment that was legal and continues to happen across the country. As a result, James stood alongside Equality Australia to call on the Albanese Government to reform our federal anti-discrimination laws. His nomination is in recognition of his courage in bringing attention to an issue that would otherwise not reach the general public.

Storm Hassett: Storm is the Director of The Identity Clinic, which has rapidly become a cornerstone of psychological and allied health services tailored specifically for LGBTQ+ communities. Located in Newtown, The Identity Clinic was designed to be a beacon of hope and support, providing a wide range of services including psychological support, allied health services, diagnostics, and assessments – all delivered through a lens of queer and neuro-affirming care.

MEDIA AWARD

CampAIR 89.3FM Sydney Gay Radio: Every Monday night, live on the radio airwaves and streamed on the internet, Beverly Buttercup continues to volunteer – producing her show for over 25 years. Her shows provide a voice for people in southwest Sydney, and support singers, songwriters and DJs from the LGBTQ+ communities – playing music that otherwise would not get played on commercial radio, plus providing a community diary, with different presenters every week and a smorgasbord of special guests.

Dan Bourchier: A First Nations journalist and television presenter, Dan has been recognised for his contributions to the media, to our national understanding of the perspectives and views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians as well as the LGBTQIA+ community. Dan is also a tireless community advocate, supporting various Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander initiatives as well as rainbow charities.

Caitie Guiterrez: Caitie’s writing covers essential topics such as mental health, chronic illness, queerness, grief and loss, suicide, intergenerational trauma, ancestral healing, reconnecting to culture, and dismantling social media cults. Their writing has been published by SBS Australia, ACON’s Word on the Sheets, the Emerging Writers’ Festival, the Australian Multilingual Writing Project, Women’s March Global and more.

Gary Lonesborough: A Yuin writer who grew up in Bega in the Far South Coast of NSW. Gary is a proud queer blak man and the multi award-winning author of queer and blak stories including The Boy From The Mish, We Didn’t Think It Through and I’m Not Really Here. Gary has also contributed to many panels, forums and events showcasing the need for queer stories from First Nations people to be heard.

HEALTH & WELLBEING AWARD

Dr Melissa Kelly & Mags Smith: For their contribution towards the provision of gender affirming healthcare in NSW. With minimal resources and limited funding, they created the T150 clinic at the Albion St Centre, enabling life-saving access to gender-affirming care in Sydney. Melissa and Mags have also spearheaded other initiatives to support gender affirming healthcare such as establishing networks, developing clinics for vulnerable cohorts and supporting researchers and clinicians through education and consultation.

Bernard Saliba: For leading pivotal research projects to address critical gaps in health services for marginalised LGBTQ+ populations. His ongoing PhD research at the Kirby Institute investigates the unique challenges faced by Arab-Australian men who have sex with men, aiming to inform public health practices and policies with robust, culturally sensitive evidence.

Sam Brhaspati Stott: For her passionate and tireless work in shining a light on mental health in Australia and supporting those who have lived or living experiences of suicide. Sam is a lived experience educator and facilitator with extensive experience in consumer advocacy, peer education and consultancy roles, including at Mind Australia, the Wellways Lived & Living Experience Authority and ACON’s Suicide Prevention program.

Illawarra Shoalhaven Gender Alliance: A health promotion charity that supports the health and wellbeing of local trans and gender diverse people in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. They have hosted two successful festivals bringing community together for health promotion and information as well as entertainment and connection. They also have provide opportunities for health professional and clinicians to connect and support each other.

HIV HERO AWARD

Dr Shih-Chi Kao: Dr Shih-Chi Kao has dedicated his career in Australia to the HIV response. Over the past 20 years, he has filled a diversity of roles for Sydney Local Health District and statewide services, the Multicultural HIV & Hepatitis Service, Pozhet and others, contributing to HIV strategies, programs and initiatives. A well respected leader in the HIV sector and broader public health system, Chi has made significant contributions to HIV prevention and support.

Bobby Goldsmith Foundation: Marking 40 years of care and support for people living with HIV. While the face of HIV is evolving, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s unwavering commitment to everyone living with HIV remains. BGF is there to help people navigate the complexities of living with HIV, through health and wellbeing programs, financial counselling, community support and advocacy efforts, ensuring that all those living with HIV can do so with dignity and support.

Stephen Allkins: Sydney’s disco godfather, Stephen is a true-blue pioneer of dance music. For people working at the coal face of HIV, some of whom were also living with the virus, through his music and compassion, Stephen provided the solace necessary to keep people’s spirits up. His music was literally the soundtrack to those early awful years of the AIDS epidemic. Stephen’s role, his work and memories were beautifully captured in a documentary on HIV/AIDS known as ‘Rampant: How a City Stopped a Plague’.

BUSINESS AWARD

Deb Saywell’s Shane Ave: This pioneering suiting brand provides a vital service in the niche market of gender-affirming clothing. Recognising a significant gap in the fashion industry for non-gendered formal wear, Deb established Shane Ave to offer custom-made suits that empower individuals of all genders to express their true selves with confidence and authenticity.

PlanetDwellers: A shining beacon of Oxford Street, serving the diverse local community and global LGBTQ+ visitors with travel, tours, and events that celebrate and bring the entire rainbow family together. PlanetDwellers have also donated thousands of dollars in tour and travel giveaways, as well as provided financial support and volunteering time to numerous rainbow organisations.

Hank Paul: The co-founder of TheyConnect, a game-changing marketing consultancy dedicated to helping large and global brands connect authentically with LGBTQ+ audiences. Hank has also authored the book Queer Owned, a valuable resource for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, and created the Authentic Allyship Academy online course, empowering businesses to become more inclusive.

Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell from 357: Sydney City Steam’s team have been unwavering in supporting the health and wellbeing of the community since their sauna opened in 2001. In addition to actively promoting a culture of care within the venue, they have enthusiastically promoted vital safe sex campaigns, sexual health messages and health promotion initiatives such as the ACON’s Sexperts and the Gay Community Periodic Survey. They have also supported many LGBTQ+ groups and charities with direct and indirect fundraising and donations.

VISUAL ARTS

Alun Rhys Jones: A graduate of the National Art School, Alan is an artist whose practice focuses on themes related to identity, commodity, media, and popular culture. His recent works explores the ingrained stereotypes still surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community perpetuated by mainstream news media and the impact this continuous scrutiny has on the LGBTQIA+ world. Through his work stereotypes are questioned, scrutinised, dissected and reclaimed as sites of strength and pride.

C Moore Hardy: A much-loved photographer and figure in Queer Sydney, C Moore Hardy is known for her extensive documentation of the Sydney LGBTQIA+ community since the late 1970s. Her work was featured on on the cover of the first edition of the gay and lesbian community newspaper the Star Observer in 1979 and she has since captured seminal moments in Sydney’s queer history. C Moore is also a passionate advocate for our diverse communities and over the years she has had the unique ability to communicate local, national and world social issues through her art.

Brent Allan: Brent Allan is a long-term survivor and HIV positive advocate and activist, and the driving force behind HIV Science As Art, a world first exhibition that partnered artists living with HIV from around the globe with world renowned HIV scientists at the recent International Conference on HIV Science in Brisbane in July 2023. This exhibition was led by a team of HIV positive people who took on the roles of curators, project managers and support staff all through the guidance and leadership provided by the National Association of People Living with HIV Australia. As a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and the uniqueness of this project, HIV Science as Art was replicated at this year’s global AIDS Conference in Munich.

