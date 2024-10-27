Explore Your Sexuality At The Museum Of Desire In Melbourne

Melbourne’s is about to get a tantalising twist with the opening of The Museum of Desire, an avant-garde attraction set to push boundaries and invite curiosity.

Opening this December in Collingwood, the museum promises an 18+ playground dedicated to love, desire, and sexuality through artful, interactive installations.

Designed to challenge traditional perceptions around intimacy, the Museum of Desire is as much a celebration of personal expression as it is a creative space for liberation.

Explore the Museum Of Desire

Walk into a world where art and sensuality converge.

From the Kissing Booth to the Orgasm Harp, each of the museum’s 25-plus spaces encourages guests to explore pleasure in all its forms.

You’ll find yourself in a ball pit filled with oversized breasts in the Joy Room or if you prefer a softer start, dip into Infinity & Beyond, a captivating installation featuring projections by the Melbourne-based Huxleys, designed to reflect visitors into an endless embrace of lights and imagery.

The museum isn’t just a space to explore desire it’s a haven of inclusivity, body positivity, and self-expression, welcoming everyone with open arms.

Visitors will find an empowering environment here, where diversity is celebrated, and visitors are encouraged to explore at their own pace, whether they’re taking part in installations or simply observing.

The Genital Electric, a giant neon vulva art piece, and The Masturbatorium of Past Encounters, a room for the curious observer allow visitors to indulge in curiosity without pressure.

The Museum of Desire’s installations embrace a playful yet respectful approach to sexuality.

The Confessions of a Photocopier invites you to witness “office antics” that add a humorous and risqué twist, while Body of Art encourages guests to capture their favourite body parts, overlay them with artistic filters, and contribute to a communal wall projection.

The Museum of Desire is an unprecedented space for expression, offering a refreshing blend of fun, freedom, and flair.

Tickets are now on sale from October 30, starting at $33.

So, if you’re ready to break away from routine and dive into a space where sex is art, and art is sexy, The Museum of Desire is waiting to offer you a journey like no other.