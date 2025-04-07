Tickets Now On Sale To Melbourne’s Drag Excellence Awards, The Medeas

Nominations for the Melbourne Excellence In Drag And Entertainment Awards, the Medeas, have now closed and tickets are now on sale.

2025 marks the second year for the awards which were widely embraced and celebrated last year.

Grab your tickets to the Medeas

There is much to be celebrated in the Melbourne LGBTQIA+ entertainment industry and the MEDEAs are the perfect opportunity to showcase the best that Melbourne has to offer.

Last month nominations for the 2025 awards ceremony opened with people submitting nominations in a range of categories as they prepare to celebrate with the community.

“The MEDEAs were created out of a need to celebrate and unify the Melbourne Drag, Dance and Burlesque artists who already work so harmoniously together and acknowledge excellence in our fields as well as pay homage to the venues, technical artists and heart and souls of our community in a night of unbridled glamour and festivity” reads their official website.

In 2024 the awards saw winners celebrated across twenty six different categories celebrating drag queens and kings, burlesque performers, productions and production staff.

Now with nominations closed the first round of tickets have now gone on sale for the event that will take place on Monday June 16.

Speaking to the Star Observer founder and president of the awards Leasa Mann (real name Robert Hogarth) expressed her excitement at the return of the awards.

“We’re very excited to be back for our second year running The Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards (The MEDEAs) after last years rousing success it was clear this was exactly what our incredibly talented community needs” she said.

“We’re committed to celebrating the diversity and excellence that the Melbourne queer community offers, and thus is represented in our categories and judging panels. It’s important to me that our judges reflect the current community here in Melbourne and that’s why we have performers on there who are in and amongst it all so that most, if not all, people feel represented. We’ve truly got some of Melbourne’s finest as part of the judges” she concluded before revealing the date of the awards ceremony.

“Our awards take place on Monday 16th June at Corner Hotel in Richmond, who last year were so accommodating and welcoming to our event and we can’t wait to return there” she concluded.

To purchase your tickets head to the Medeas website.