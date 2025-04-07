Liberals Drop NSW Candidate Over ‘Extreme’ Views on Porn, Trans People & Women In Defence

A candidate for the Liberals in the upcoming federal election has been dropped over his extreme views that included bizarre comments about the transgender community and women.

Benjamin Britton, candidate for the NSW seat of Whitlam has been disendorsed after comments he made on a right wing podcast came to light.

On top of comments about the transgender community he also made alarming comments about women in the military and claims of marxist ideologies overtaking the education system.

Candidate disendorsed over views “inconsistent with the party’s position”

Benjamin Britton was set to run for the Liberals in the seat of Whitlam against the ALP’s Stephen Jones at the upcoming federal election.

However over the weekend comments made by Britton on a podcast with right-wing commentator Joel Jammal in 2024 came to light, with the Liberals replacing Britton.

Britton was replaced by Nathaniel Smith, the Chief Executive of the Master Plumbers Association of NSW. He had previously been elected to state seat of Wollondilly for the Liberals in 2019, where he served until 2023.

A spokesperson for Benjamin Britton confirmed the news stating that he had been removed from the election race “over views expressed which were not previously disclosed and are inconsistent with the party’s position”.

Among the comments on the podcast he made bizarre claims that pornography was responsible for an increase in transgender desires as well as being a trigger for gender dysphoria.

He also made claims that students were being brainwashed with “Marxist ideology” in schools.

However he caught some of the most attention for his comments about women serving in the armed forces.

“Basically, long story short, if we’re to fix our defence force, unfortunately, they’re going to need to remove females from combat corps,” Britton said on the podcast.

“Their hips are being destroyed because they can’t cope with the carrying of the heavy loads and the heavy impacts that’s required from doing combat-related jobs” he continued.

“I knew some of the toughest men I’ve ever met in my life, absolute nails. War left them a shaking mess. Drug addicted. Can’t go outside the house because they have panic attacks … If war can do that to them and destroy them, why would you want to send your beautiful women? Your females – the ones that are the backbone of your society.”

“Your society only exists because of women … Why would you want to sacrifice them in war, on the altar?”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commented on the news this morning.

“I think the women of Australia will be asking themselves ‘What is going on?’ when Peter Dutton can endorse a bloke that has the views that he put forward over a long period of time, who is a former candidate of the UAP, this is a part over the take over of the Liberal party by the hard-right.”

The Federal election is set to take place on Saturday May 3.