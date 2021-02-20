—

Family and friends of missing person McKenzie Raymond are appealing to members of the public after McKenzie was last seen on Thursday night in Marrickville at 6pm. Family and friends have not heard from McKenzie since then and are concerned for their mental wellbeing, following messages sent to their sister prior to their disappearance.

Speaking with Star Observer, their sister Chelsea explained that they had “sent a message suggesting suicidal intent. None of their friends or family have been able to get in contact with them since. Their phone is switched off.”

McKenzie was last seen spotted near the Cooks River in Tempe on Thursday; however they are highly mobile across greater Sydney and the coastline. There is reason to believe they may be headed for quiet beaches and rivers, outside of Sydney metropolitan area.

McKenzie’s sister added that they “normally spend time around the inner west of Sydney which is also their last known whereabouts.”

McKenzie is described as being a 168cm tall non-binary person (they/them pronouns) of relatively slight build, with blue hair and multiple facial piercings with distinctive tattoos, including a sword and shield on right forearm, gorilla girl on left outer bicep, green roller skate on inner left bicep, “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” text surrounded by rainbow wings on chest, pink vespa tattoo on calf muscle.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts or may have seen the vehicle to contact to Marrickville police on 9568 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.