Sydney is alive this week with events for queer people. With album launches to celebrate, cabaret shows to delight in and dances to attend, here’s just some of what’s on the menu in queer Sydney.
Celebrate Hold The Girl’s launch at the Imperial
Indie pop star Rina Sawayama’s sophomore album Hold The Girl releases Friday following support from singles This Hell, Catch Me in the Air and Phantom.
When: Friday 16th September, 9pm
Where: The Imperial Erskineville, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville
Tickets: $16.50 online, $15 at the door
Bernie Dieter returns to Sydney
Dubbed the “undisputed queen of punk cabaret”, Bernie Dieter brings another batch of misfits to Sydney as part of the ongoing Fringe Festival.
When: Shows from 14th September to 25th September
Where: Runaway Gardens – Magic Mirror Spiegeltent, George St &, Alfred St, The Rocks
Tickets: $65-$110
Revisit Strictly Ballroom at the Ritz
If you saw Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis earlier this year and have been looking for an excuse to go through his filmography, now’s your chance.
As part of their 85th anniversary program the Ritz in Randwick is showing Luhrmann’s debut film, Strictly Ballroom. Following Scott Hastings as he finds a way to dance to his own steps, it launched Luhrmann into the spotlight and is still one of the most successful Australian films ever made. What better way to enjoy his signature style than the way it was meant to be seen?
When: Saturday 17th September, 6:30pm
Where: The Ritz Cinemas, Randwick
Tickets: $17
Dance with your LGBTIQ+ elders
All The Queens Men are hosting an LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club this weekend in Glebe. Run in collaboration with ACON’s Love Project, the Dance club invites elders of the community and their allies to learn new dance moves and meet people in a safe and inclusive space. Some drinks will be provided and entry is completely free. Bookings are encouraged, but not essential.
When: Saturday 17th September, 2-4pm
Where: Glebe Town Hall, 160 St Johns Road, Glebe
Tickets: Free entry, optional to book online
Find Mr. Right with ACON
Starting on Tuesday, ACON is beginning their next series of ‘Looking for Mr. Right’ workshops for gay men that will run across four weeks.
The sessions are tailored for their audience, looking to cover topics such as the role of a partner, sexual health and conflict resolution in a setting for like-minded individuals. The workshops promise to help you find the confidence to start and maintain healthy relationships that are safe and sexy.
When: Every Tuesday from 20th September, 6:30-9:30pm
Where: ACON Sydney, 414 Elizabeth Street, Surry Hills
Tickets: Free through a registration of interest
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment