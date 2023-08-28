First Pride In Sport Summit Coming To Sydney

The first Pride in Sport Summit is set to take place in Sydney this September.

The summit will take place at the Australian College of Physical Education, in Olympic Park, on September 27. It will consist of workshops, panel discussions and keynote addresses that will help to foster a more inclusive LGBTQI sporting culture in Australia.

Delegates Will Be Joined By Australian Sports Commission CEO Kieran Perkins

Delegates from around Australia will be joined by Australian Sports Commission CEO, former Olympic swimmer Kieran Perkins.

Speakers at the event also include Pride in Sport Co-Patron, cricketer Alex Blackwell, trans sport pioneer and Pride in Sport Ambassador Ricki Coughlan, and Australian Sports Commission Executive General Manager Bianca Broadhurst OLY.

According to organisers, the summit is the only national summit dedicated to advancing the inclusion of diverse sexualities and genders within all aspects of sport.

‘Celebrates Inclusivity and Empowerment’

In a statement, ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill explained the importance of this event for the Queer sport community.

“This ground-breaking event for Australian Sport offers a comprehensive experience that celebrates inclusivity and empowerment, and also provides unique opportunities for learning, collaboration, and resource assessment,” Parkhill said.

“Practice is continuing to shift significantly in the inclusion space within Sport across Australia, and we see that many in the industry are strengthening their commitment to improve inclusion efforts. By engaging in events such as the Pride in Sport Summit, they’re equipping themselves with ways by which they can build on their initiatives, knowledge, and awareness.

​“The opportunities provided at this conference, along with the work done by Pride in Sport in general, goes such a long way in helping create more diverse and welcoming environments, and make real and substantial change within Australian sporting culture.”

A ‘Game Changing’ Event

National Pride in Sport program manager Beau Newell added, “This event is a game-changer, revolutionising the sports landscape one stride at a time. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative movement.”

​“From community sporting clubs right up to National Sporting Organisations, the Australian Pride in Sport Summit has attracted a wide range of delegates with roles that are responsible for creating inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQ peers across the realm of sport and recreation, including CEOs, diversity and inclusion professionals, Pride Network Groups, volunteers, community leaders, and much more.

​“Secure your spot today and help make sure that together, we can create a future where everyone can participate and thrive in sports, regardless of their identity or background.”

Pride in Sport is a national not-for-profit sporting inclusion initiative and part of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs.

For more information visit prideinsport.com.au/summit/