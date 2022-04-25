—

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed legislation on Friday that regulates the teaching of race and gender.

The “Stop WOKE Act” or Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act restricts any workplace and school instruction that teaches people are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

After signing the bill, DeSantis said, “In Florida, we will not let the far-left woke agenda take over our schools and workplaces. There is no place for indoctrination or discrimination in Florida.”

Bill Censors ‘Honest Dialogue About Systemic Racism, Gender, and Race Discrimination’

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) condemned the bill for “censoring honest dialogue about systemic racism, gender, and race discrimination.”

Cathryn M. Oakley, State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel for the HRC said, “Today, Governor DeSantis did the opposite of what the governor of Florida is elected to do – to protect and serve all of his constituents – choosing instead to yet again use the power of the government to punish or censor anyone he disagrees with and attack marginalized Floridians, including the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, moments after DeSantis signed the bill, a group of plaintiffs from around Florida filed a federal lawsuit claiming the bill violates the US Constitution.

In February, the “Stop WOKE Act” passed the Florida House of Representatives 74-41 and the State Senate 24-15.

It is the most recent anti-LGBT bill to come out of the state.

On March 28 DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” into law.

The Bill, officially named the Parental Rights in Education Bill, will restrict the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity.

It states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Parents would be able to sue if a school is suspected of violating the law.