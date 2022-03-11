—

A Florida-like, “Don’t Say Gay” Bill has been introduced in the US state of Georgia.

The bill would ban classroom discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in private schools. It was announced on March 8, the same day the Florida State Senate passed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Bans Private Schools From ‘Promoting’ Discussion on Sexual Orientation

The Bill, called the Common Humanity in Private Education Act, states that “no private or nonpublic school or program … shall promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student.”

The Bill was introduced by State Senator Carden Summers and is co-sponsored by 10 Republicans in the state senate.

Summers introduced the bill to act as a "conversation starter."

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Republican co-sponsor, State Senator and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones said, “No teacher should be promoting gender identity discussions with small children in a classroom setting — which is exactly what this bill says and why I support it.”

Georgia Equality warned the Bill is “dangerously vague provisions would have a chilling effect on support for LGBTQ youth.”

“Simply talking about your family could be a violation of the provisions in this bill.”

Similar Bills Introduced in Multiple US States

Along with Florida, multiple other US states have introduced similar bills.

According to NBC News, in January, Republicans in Tennesee introduced a bill that would ban using textbooks in school that “promote, normalize, support, or address lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, or transgender lifestyles.”

In Indiana, a bill is being considered that would ban the discussion of human sexuality.

In Kansas, a bill was introduced in February that would make teaching “homosexuality” a misdemeanour.