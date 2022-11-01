—

Former Big Brother star Farmer Dave Graham has posted a shirtless selfie, cheekily tagging Australia’s Got Talent judge David Walliams.

During his audition, he said, “I run a pretty unique program that utilises dogs to be able to transform kids. We do it one paw at a time.

“The kids come to us via police, the juvenile justice system, and schools that just can’t keep them engaged.”

The program teaches the youths how to communicate effectively as well as responsibly.

Walliams: Going to Google You When I Get Home

When it came time for the judges’ critiques, Walliams joked, “Do you ever think you might take a camp 50-year-old comedian under your wing and turn his life around?”

Walliams went on to say, “It was very, very charming and it’s wonderful what these kids have. You’ve given them a fresh start in life, so I applaud you for that.”

He then added, “And I’m going to Google you when I get home – ‘Farmer Dave, topless pictures’.”

In his Instagram post, Graham tagged Walliams and wrote, “To save you needing to Google @dwalliams. If you didn’t watch @gottalentau you may not get the humour in this…”

In 2006, Graham came out as gay during season six of Big Brother.

At the time, Graham talked about how living with dogs helped to come to terms with his sexuality.

“I internalised my feelings as is the culture for a farmer’s sons,” he said, “but it seemed like it was okay to cry with my dog, and the good part of that is that they would always make you realise life was worth living as they have such an amazing ability to show love and affection.”