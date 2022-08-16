—

Mr Gay World Foundation has sued former winner Louw Breytenbach, asking him and his publicist to “retract and apologise” for allegedly defamatory comments they made last year.

South African human rights activist and TV presenter Breytenbach, was the winner of the Mr Gay World 2021 title, but resigned two months into his reign citing “value differences”.

In a statement released to local media Breytenbach’s lawyer Quintin Steyn confirmed the legal action launched by the organisation.

Advertisement

‘Politics Into Promotion Of Community’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

Breytenbach told The Citizen that he had participated in the competition not for the title, but to use the platform to be a voice for the LGBTQI community.

“There are real problems out there and we, as winners, need to get our hands dirty and work. My reason for resigning was never to tarnish the reputation of the organisation, but rather because of value differences,” Breytenbach said.

Steyn revealed that he had submitted a supplementary affidavit on behalf of both Breytenbach and Prins.

Advertisement

Disagreements With Mr Gay World Foundation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

Breytenbach had detailed his disagreements with the Foundation when he resigned as Mr Gay World in 2021, after refusing to sign a contract which said that the organisation would be his exclusive agent.

Breytenbach at the time said that he already had an agent to manage his TV and acting gigs. “I don’t need them to manage whatever TV opportunities I get. My suggestion was that they manage me based on opportunities pertaining to the pageant and my role as Mr. Gay World.”

He also objected to a clause that stipulated a €5,000 fine if he stepped down as Mr Gay World. “This penalty is unlawful. What if they are in breach of contract, should I still pay the penalty? This does not make sense.”

Breytenbach had expressed his unease about Mr Gay World Foundation’s alleged “inability to be audited” and refusal to divulge about how founds raised were to be used.

Advertisement

Mr Gay World 2022 Returns To South Africa

Mr Gay World Foundation had refuted Breytenbach’s allegations as defamatory and warned of legal action. Subsequently, Joel Rey Carcasona from The Philippines was named as Mr Gay World 2021.

Mr Gay World Foundation announced earlier this month that the pageant will return to South Africa this year, for the first in-person competition in three years.

“We are so glad to be back doing the competition in person again, and there’s no better place to do it than my second home, South Africa,” Eric Butter, Founder and President of Mr Gay World said in a statement.

Delegates from across the world are expected to travel to Cape Town in October 2022. The Grand Finale will be staged at the Artscape Opera House on October 15, 2022.











