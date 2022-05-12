—

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon got married on May 4 in a Star Wars-themed ceremony.

Grande, the half brother of pop star Ariana Grande, shared the news of the Florida wedding on Twitter.

Grande added, “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God! Special thank you to Dolce & Gabbana for dressing us in these one of a kind tuxedos! We adore them!”

According to Vera Wang, Ariana Grande wore a “custom black lamé sculpted bra top and skirt with a high slit accent worn over a black lamé mini skirt.”

Leon and Grande got engaged in June 2021 at Dreamscape, with Grande proposing in virtual reality.

