Christmas is the time for giving and as we know only too well coming up with unique gift ideas becomes harder every passing year. Openly bisexual ‘power top’ and Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman just hit the ball out of the park with a Christmas gift for his fans – an ‘OnlyFans’ account.

It started off with Newman joking on social media about creating a fan-subscription account on the platform where people subscribe to view what can politely be termed as adult content. Initially he mentioned that the images would in fact be photoshopped or would be old ones “like I do on Tinder”. This was met with an overwhelming number of people egging him to “do it!”

On Christmas day, the actor announced that he would be on ‘OnlyFans’. The company had reached out to the actor following his social media posts, and invited him to to create an account on the platform, which he took full advantage of.

PG to R-rated Content

Since starting the account Newman has posted a total of 42 times, 39 images and three videos. Up until three days ago, there was a limited number of free subscriptions. Anyone wishing to subscribe now will be charged $4.99USD per month. This has seen Newman surge to the top three per cent of creators on the adult platform globally.

I can't believe you just made my account TOP #3 Globally!! I'm HONORED❤️! https://t.co/0DhgPOlwa4 pic.twitter.com/wgqwumyLZQ — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 28, 2020

This is not the first time that Newman has been open about talking about sex online. Previously, the actor disclosed that he was a top because he was “too lazy to bottom”. Earlier in the year, he became a social media meme after posting online “summer fun” with some friends – an image of him and friends, shirtless whilst on holiday captioned with “private island all tested negative multiple times wear a mask.”

I’m a TOP. I’m too lazy to bottom! Lol. Maybe if I got married. But I’m also always super attracted to Tops so I guess whoever is strong enough and can pin down the other wins that night 😏🤼‍♂️🍆🍑 https://t.co/YldFCToRbF — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) April 9, 2020

With the launch of the OnlyFans account, he is in the illustrious company of other celebrities who have done so, including Cardi B, model Blac Chyna and actor Michael Jordan. Jordan, People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2020, had launched his OnlyFans account to help raise funds for a barber school.