A fundraiser has been set up on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to help veteran Melbourne drag queen Miss Candee with her hospital and ongoing medical bills. The crowdfunding page for Ron Walker aka Miss Candee, who is in the ICU, was set up by gay bar DT’s Hotel on Sunday and within two days has raised over $23,000.

A larger than life character in the Melbourne drag scene, Miss Candee is known as the “Matriarch of Melbourne Drag and a Living Legend”.

Admitted To ICU

According to the crowdfunding page, Miss Candee was admitted to the ICU following an unknown infection in her lower back and spine.

“Without sugar coating any of the circumstances, Ron is not in a good way but does continue to fight. He has so far undergone two life-threatening operations and is being looked after 24 hours a day by some fantastic doctors and nurses.”

A Long Road To Recovery

According to DT’s Hotel, although she is “now conscious and aware of her surroundings (last being quoted “Tell Suzie Ridge not to get too comfortable in my seat”) Candee is still very confused and weak and has an extensive recovery journey ahead of her.”

Once Ron aka Miss Candee is allowed out of hospital, she is expected to require care and rehab, which is going to add to the strain on finances.

Thank You For The Good Times, Say Fans

Many of Miss Candee’s fans who contributed, thanked her for “entertaining” them for years.

“Miss Candee, you are iconic in this little ‘ol town called Melbourne!!! Your presence on stage, to me was filled with a brilliant raw talent that I have yet to see matched …. Off stage you where a class act with your kindness,” said one person.

“Darling man….you have been entertaining us for years – my gratitude is immense! It’s now time for you to take some time and entertain yourself with wonderful memories that bring a smile to your dial. Positive thoughts will bring about positive circumstances. Know that you are very much loved and in our thoughts,” said another fan.

DT’s Hotel said that Miss Candee’s family was by her side and had requested fans to avoid sending flowers to the hospital and instead contribute whatever they can towards the fund raiser.





