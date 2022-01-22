—

Gay adult entertainer Cole Connor was beaten and mugged by a group of men in Hollywood, California.

According to The Advocate, the Falcon and Naked Sword Studios exclusive was attacked early Sunday, January 16, in a Los Angeles neighbourhood.

He alleges he was ambushed by a group of six men as he went to his friend’s car to obtain his ID.

Connor, a resident of Los Angeles since 2006, recently moved from West Hollywood.

He told The Advocate about relocating to a different part of the city. He said that besides what happened to him last weekend, he “[loves] it here” and “everything has been perfect.”

He entered the adult entertainment industry following the launch of his OnlyFans account in October 2020. From there, he gained work as an actor in studio porn in December that same year.

The adult entertainer said that he stayed at home with a friend who was visiting the city on the Saturday night. He was supposed to have gone to a local circuit party with a group of friends.

At 3 am, his friends left the party to attend an after-hours party. He decided he would join them because the event was taking place five blocks away from his apartment.

Another friend of his drove; however, when he arrived at the party, he realised he had dropped his ID in the car as he looked for his vaccination passport.

He then grabbed his keys and returned to the vehicle alone.

“I go up to it [the car] and I can see my ID in the seat through the window,” he said. “There had been a bunch of guys hanging out in front of the car, and as soon as I open the door they like charged me and were yelling ‘What the fuck are you doing in my car?’ ‘Get the fuck away from my car.’”

He said he tried to jump inside his car and close the door behind him, but the men stopped him. They allegedly dragged him out and onto the footpath and started hitting him on the head.

Connor eventually got back on his feet and attempted to defend himself before running, although his hamstrings “seized”, causing him to fall again.

“It felt like a bad dream where your legs don’t work when you’re trying to get away from something,” he said.

The men allegedly continued to hit him. One appeared with a bat. They argued whether to use it. As this happened, a car rolled up with three strangers inside.

“They just said, ‘Hey, do you need help? Get in, get in,’” Connor explained. He said he crawled to the car, and the strangers brought him home.

I had rough night Saturday night in Hollywood. I was attacked by a group of guys who hit me in head several times as I tried to fight back get away. I am okay though. It will heal. Thanks for all the nice messages of support pic.twitter.com/ZT7UafW3wx — Cole Connor (@coleconnorxx) January 18, 2022

The porn star said he does not know why the group of men attacked him. “They just wanted to beat someone up,” he said. They did not hurl any homophobic slurs at him.

On Instagram, the content creator posted, “not my prettiest picture, but I’m okay.” The text was under a selfie showing his blackened and swollen eyes. He continued, “thanks for the love and support…my phone has been replaced already, cards and wallet will be replaced.”

He then added, “At the doctor now to look at an oracular fracture. [My] face feels numb on the left side and I can feel some nerve damage when I touch next [to] my nose or wink my left eye and my eye feels weird.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Connor (@coleconnor_official)

‘Be Careful Out There, You Guys’

His message to his followers was, “be careful out there, you guys. Xoxo.”

Queerty reported Connor had posted the following explanation on his Instagram story: “So what happened was, I got mugged… late Saturday night, Sunday morning-ish. I’m okay. I got hit a lot in the head – a few times before I could get away.

“I did get away before they started hitting me with a bat, so that’s good…I got away with minimal damage. I’m very lucky.”

He has chosen not to file a police report.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

