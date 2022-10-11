—

Comedian Nath Valvo has opened up about his “memorable” proposal from his partner, Cody.

“I feel that the movies and TV have made proposals so memorable, with rain and poetry… doves,” Volvo said.

Mid-Rissole Proposal

“Cody proposed to me in the kitchen – I’m going to tear up! – making rissoles for the week,” he said to laugher.

“He makes his rissoles for the week because he’s a nerd alert. He was mid-rissole in the kitchen.

“It was Sunday afternoon. He asked me while cooking. No ring or anything, because he knows I’m very picky and I need to choose things.

No Plus Ones Invited To The Wedding

Another quirk of the wedding is that there will be no plus ones invited.

Valvo explained, “My family’s too big, they’re huge. Huge, Huge Huge – so many cousins. The Valvos love to root.

“The venue isn’t very big and we had to be very tight with numbers.

“So, We had to take off partners, people’s partners that we’ve never met. We took them off the list.

“The partners that aren’t invited – they’re so happy – they’re so stoked. Who wants to be dragged along to their partner’s friend’s wedding?”

The two got engaged in May, posting on instagram, “Cody and I are getting married. Lol.

He continued, “From meeting 16 years ago as twinks to leaving the friend zone 9 years ago to saying yes to marriage in the kitchen making rissoles yesterday. Iconic.”

He recently wrote the September 28 episode of ABC’s new eight-part comedy drama series Summer Love.

This episode sees a couple spend time at a beachside house to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

To their surprise, they are joined by a potential third.

Valvo celebrated his writing credit, tweeting, “Wrote my first ever TV episode w/ @jaymasciulli On ABC soon! *hint* Ours is the one with the dramatic shirtless gays.”

Wrote my first ever TV episode w/ @jaymasciulli On ABC soon! *hint* Ours is the one with the dramatic shirtless gays. Thank you @butlerandhope https://t.co/sDieIqGixH — Nath Valvo (@nathvalvo) August 25, 2022

Valvo is currently hosting Just For Laughs Australia on Network Ten.