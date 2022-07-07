—

A gay couple is suing a California in-vitro fertilization (IVF) clinic, claiming the clinic implanted the incorrect embryo.

The couple wanted two boys and instead, a female embryo was implanted, reported Pasadena Now.

The Sanigers are suing for breach of contract, medical malpractice, negligence, fraudulent concealment and violation of the Unfair Competition Law and the Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

No Explanation For Female Embryo

According to the court documents, The Sanigers believe the clinic and the doctor, “negligently, recklessly, and/or intentionally transferred a female embryo to the Sanigers’ gestational carrier.”

The documents go on to say, “To this day, HRC has offered no explanation for how this error occurred.”

According to couple, who met more than a decade ago and got married in 2013, they dreamed of having a maximum of two children – both boys. The couple claims dthat they had chosen the first and middle names of their future sons and even created Gmail accounts with the names in 2015.

The couple said that they had told HRC that they wanted two sons.

‘We Hope The Sanigers Find Love And Value In Their Healthy Child’

HRC Fertility, in a statement, said, “At HRC Fertility, our mission is to provide world-class care. We have helped thousands of people, including the couple involved in this lawsuit. The couple ideally desired a baby boy but were blessed with a healthy girl. To their dissatisfaction, we have sought to address their concerns. Every child has value and limitless potential regardless of gender.”

“We hope the Sanigers find love and value in their healthy child while so many across the country are struggling with reproductive issues. Since 1988, we have remained and continue to remain, dedicated to helping hopeful parents build families through assisted reproductive technology, compassion, expertise, innovation, cutting edge research and personalized care.”