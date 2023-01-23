—

If you’re in a non-monogamous relationship there are probably boundaries that you can’t cross with a secondary partner/side piece. Maybe it’s no kissing. Maybe no sleepovers. Maybe you have a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy, or maybe you have no boundaries and the sky’s the limit.

What’s Your Line In The Sand?

The question asked, “If you’re in an open relationship what is your line in the sand for cheating?”

One user shared, “If they are getting emotionally involved with another guy or spends me time with him than me.”

Another wrote, “Yeah, mine wasn’t when he had sex with someone else, but when they went to a Disney movie. Everyone’s lines in the sand are different and they don’t have to make sense.”

“So I would say “cheating” isn’t really a thing in my opinion. That doesn’t mean there isn’t such a thing as bad behaviour. Buy I don’t relate to the idea of ‘the unforgivable relationship-sin that can ruin everything.’”

‘Only Cheating If Emotional Involvement Occurs’

“It’s only cheating if emotional involvement occurs and they start get romantic behind my back,” read another comment.

They continued, “Other violations exist but I wouldn’t classify them as cheating, just a breach of trust. Not using a condom, lying about a hookup happening, etc.”

A person who has been in an open relationship for over 20 years shared, “Emotional involvement without us discussing it.”

They added, “Both of us have had outside people we really liked a lot. We discussed it and kept very close tabs on our level of commitment. I think, though, that had one of us really started to become deeply involved with someone else, we would have considered a polyamorous relationship rather than break up.

“The issue for us isn’t ‘can you love someone other than me?’ it’s more like ‘would you stop loving me?’”