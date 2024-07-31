Friend Scatters Loved One’s Ashes At Melbourne Gay Bar

This story was originally published on City Hub.

Giving “Rest in Glitter” a whole new meaning, friends of a dearly departed individual found an unconventional way to honour their memory—by scattering their ashes on the stage at Melbourne’s beloved gay bar, Sircuit, right in the middle of a drag performance.

The bizarre tribute was recounted by drag performer Tavonga in a now-viral Instagram video. The incident took place during a performance by drag artists Ugliest Hottie, Femme Brulee, and Tavonga at Sircuit on July 28, 2024.

“Last night, I was performing at Sircuit with Ugliest Hottie and Femme Brulee, and while we were doing the cast call, I noticed this white powder on the stage,” recalled Tavonga.

Mastery Powder Scattered On The Stage

The mystery powder turned out to be none other than the ashes of a deceased friend. “Later on, we found out from the person who put the powder on the stage that it was their friend’s ashes… as in their dead friend’s ashes,” the drag performer narrated, incredulity written on their face.

The backstory, according to Tavonga, is that on the anniversary of their friend’s passing, the friend’s parents distributed the ashes among all their pals. “This person thought it was suitable to throw their friend’s ashes on the stage while we were performing,” said Tavonga.

The ashes, it seems, have found a new resting place. “That friend’s ashes remain at the bottom of my thigh-high boot right now, sitting in my drag bag. I’m not going to judge how people process grief, but what the f*%#!”

While Tavonga empathised with the grief of losing a friend, the drag performer questioned the appropriateness of the act. “I hope this friend found peace in the afterlife, but I know they are not finding peace on that Sircuit stage. Guys, Sircuit is lovely, but is it really the place to spread your friend’s ashes?”

Rest In Glitter

This is not the first time that people have found unique ways to celebrate their departed friends and loved ones. In 2016, an opera lover caused a terrorism scare after they scattered their friend’s ashes into the orchestra pit at New York’s metropolitan opera. Closer home, in 2022, Sydney Swans fans scattered their grandmother’s ashes in the middle of the Sydney Cricket Ground during a celebration to mark Buddy Franklin’s 1000th goal.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has in the past cautioned cricket and AFL fans against scattering their loved one’s ashes at the venue.

In Victoria, ​​ one does not need a permit or permission to scatter ashes at sea, in rivers or aerial scattering. Ashes or remains can be scattered on privately owned property. On private property owned by someone else, one needs permission from the owner of the property.

So, before the latest incident at the gay bar inspires others to plan a dramatic final exit, consider whether your local gay bar is the right venue for your final curtain call. While glitter may be forever, some things are best left in the urn.