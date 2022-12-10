—

Andrew Hartzler has spoken out against his aunt's pleas against the Respect for Marriage Act. Photo: Andrew Hartzler/TikTok

As the US Senate went to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that sought to protect same-sex marriage, one Republican begged members of the House to vote against the bill despite having a gay family member.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri broke down in tears, crying for members of the House to vote against the bipartisan bill, saying that she “hope[s] and prays that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill.”

Hartzler says her priority is protecting people who believe in the true meaning of marriage and then starts to cry while she asks for her colleagues to vote against marriage equality pic.twitter.com/yk7loKCd4G — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2022

The Respect for Marriage Act that Hartzler was furiously against states to recognise any marriage made in another state and repeals the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which outlined marriage between a man and a woman.

Gay Nephew Blasts Aunt On TikTok

In response to Hartzler’s tearful pleas to her colleagues against the bill, her gay nephew has taken to social media to slam his aunt for her performance in Congress.

Andrew Hartzler posted a video to TikTok – which has been viewed 699.4k as of Saturday morning – in response to his aunt’s conduct and tears, stating that “Today, my aunt Vicky started crying because gay people like me can get married.”

“So despite coming out to my aunt this past February, I guess she’s still as much of a homophobe,” he said.

The young 24-year-old spoke with NBC News, saying that he felt it was necessary for him to speak out against her so that his last name was not “associated with hate.”

Online Support

Hartzler received support from others online, with some comparing his aunt to Vicky from Fairy Odd Parents and others mocking her tears.

“I thought she was crying because she could finally get married. I was very confused,” one user wrote.

“I think she’s crying because of that jacket, maybe?” another wrote.