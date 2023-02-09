—

Out gay Australian rugby player and former Olympic bobsledder, Simon Dunn’s funeral and memorial service will be held in Sydney on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The details of the service were shared by the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation. Dunn was an ambassador for the charity that has been one of Australia’s longest-running HIV community services organisations.

The public funeral will be held on February 10, at Marrickville Town Hall from 1 pm. The celebration of Dunn’s life then moves to Oxford Street gay bar Universal from 2.30 pm onwards. For those who cannot join the service in person, live streaming would be available.

Online Fundraiser Raises Over $40,000

Dunn, the first out gay male player to represent a country in the bobsled sport, passed away at the age of 35 last month.

NSW Police said that Dunn’s body was found in his Sydney Crown Street apartment and the death was “not being treated as suspicious”.

Tributes flowed for Dunn, a vocal supporter of LGBTQI rights, who had spoken out against homophobia in sports. An online fundraiser to help Dunn’s family cover the costs of the funeral and the memorial service had raised over $40,000.

Dunn’s Legacy Will Not Be Forgotten

In a joint tribute, ACON and Pride In Sport lauded Dunn for being a pioneer.

“Simon was the first openly gay man to represent any country at the Olympics in the sport of bobsled, as well as a beloved player for the Sydney Convicts rugby club,” the statement said.

“He advocated for the greater inclusion of people with diverse genders and sexualities in all levels of Australian sport… He will be deeply missed but his impact on sport and legacy is one that will not soon be forgotten,” the statement added.

Register for Simon Dunn's funeral and memorial service, here.












