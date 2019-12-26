Every month GLOBE Networking creates an enticing and engaging opportunity for the LGBTQIA+ business community to meet other like-minded businesspeople for networking and support.
During Midsumma, GLOBE Networking will be hosted at The Prince Hotel’s exclusive Prince Deck before Australia Day Weekend, giving you a great opportunity to start the year off expanding your networks in an inclusive and relaxing atmosphere.
Tickets are available for members and non-members. Come and be a part of GLOBE. With monthly networking events, engagement, support and more, start 2020 as a member of GLOBE.
Find out more at globemelbourne.com.au
© Star Observer 2019 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment