Every month GLOBE Networking creates an enticing and engaging opportunity for the LGBTQIA+ business community to meet other like-minded businesspeople for networking and support.

During Midsumma, GLOBE Networking will be hosted at The Prince Hotel’s exclusive Prince Deck before Australia Day Weekend, giving you a great opportunity to start the year off expanding your networks in an inclusive and relaxing atmosphere.

Tickets are available for members and non-members. Come and be a part of GLOBE. With monthly networking events, engagement, support and more, start 2020 as a member of GLOBE.

Find out more at globemelbourne.com.au