Go Red For World AIDS Day: ACON Launches Annual Red Ribbon Appeal

Go Red and get involved in this year’s Red Ribbon Appeal hosted by ACON this World AIDS Day.

The organisation is encouraging people to host fundraisers to fund and support initiatives that work to beat HIV-related stigma, support people living with HIV in NSW and raise awareness to actions that can prevent new HIV transmissions, as well as reducing the stigma behind the disease.

World AIDS Day, which has been held on December 1 every year since 1988, is an internationally observed day that serves to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of the HIV virus and serves as a day of remembrance and solidarity to the thousands who passed from the disease and those still living with HIV.

Get Involved

The Red Ribbon Appeal is an annual fundraising initiative by ACON, NSW’s leading HIV health organisation. The campaign and company are focused on supporting community-driven efforts in HIV prevention, education, care and support. The campaign runs throughout November, leading up to World AIDS Day on Sunday 1 December, 2024.

Ideas for fundraisers include a dinner with friends, a bake sale, film screening, trivia night, raffle, games night, talent show, or getting others to wear a red ribbon in solidarity. There are more than plenty ways to get involved in the important cause. Involve your friends, family, colleagues, team members, or acquaintances for the greater good.

“Every year, we face more demand for our HIV prevention work than we are able to support. Funds raised from the Red Ribbon Appeal helps us reach more people who need to know that ending HIV is possible,” said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse.

Tackling Stigma

“We have the tools we need to prevent new HIV transmissions. Our work, in partnership with the health system, has seen tens of thousands of people protect their health easily and safely. But not everyone is getting the message. Support from the Red Ribbon Appeal will help us reach more people with the information and resources they need to lead healthy lives,” said Woodhouse.

“Together, we can tackle HIV stigma, prevent new transmissions, and offer vital support to those living with HIV,” Woodhouse said.

The Red Ribbon Appeal website offers a variety of resources and tools to ensure your event is a success. A range of merchandise is also available to purchase online, including Red Ribbon business packs. Additionally, people can participate in World AIDS Day virtually by engaging with ACON’s Virtual Red Ribbon Wall or donating directly online.

ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal runs throughout November. World AIDS Day is on Sunday 1 December. Visit the Red Ribbon Appeal website here: redribbonappeal.org.au