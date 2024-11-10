Gold Coast Pride Festival Announces 2025 Festival Date

Organisers of the Gold Coast Pride Festival have officially announced the date for the 2025 event.

After a stellar turn out to the 2024 event organisers are excited to welcome the community back to the glitter strip with a new venue.

They are also preparing expressions of interest for the 2025 event for stall holders and entertainment.

Gold Coast Pride Festival Returns for 2025

The Gold Coast Pride Festival welcomed over 3,000 attendees to the 2024 event as crowds flocked to Macintosh Park for a wonderful day.

“This has probably been our most diverse crowd yet. We’ve seen more families in attendance, more people with pets and bigger and brighter costumes than ever before” they said at the time.

The event began with the annual Pride Beach walk as crowds marched along the beach in the morning ending in the park for the day of celebrations.

Stall holders lined the event and the crowd was treated to a day of fabulous entertainment, including the local Drag Pageant.

Now the date for the 2025 event has been set with organisers announcing it will take place again on May 31, 2025.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the Gold Coast Pride Festival 2025 will be lighting up the city on Saturday, May 31, 2025!”

“Mark your calendars for what promises to be our biggest, boldest, and most fabulous event yet” they wrote.

They also announced that an exciting new venue is set to be revealed soon for next years event.

“Our team has been hard at work securing an exciting new location, which we can’t wait to share with you!”

“This year’s venue will set the perfect stage for all our celebrations, with more space for performances, activities, food, and fun.”

They are also encouraging stall holders to get ready for the event.

“Do you want to be part of the vibrant marketplace at Gold Coast Pride Festival?” They posted.

“Applications for market stalls will be opening soon!”