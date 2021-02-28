—

Britain’s most famous foul mouthed, celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, has again found himself in hot water after an awkward moment with two lesbian contestants on his new game show Bank Balance.

The show itself sees contestants answer questions on various topics and transfer golden blocks to a board in order to win up to a total of £100,000 (over AU$180,000).

The particular episode of Bank Balance in question featured long-term couple of 17 years Lindsey and Vicki, who decided to go on to the show to win money to invest in expanding an online pet shop the two had established together. Following a rocky start the pair managed to stumble their way through a number of topics including; children’s authors, money and classic pop – even when the topic of ‘ball sports’ came up – Ramsay continued to play nice.

But when the topic of birds came into the equation, the foul mouthed Ramsay couldn’t bite his tongue any longer. Turning to the pair, he asked, “have you ever eaten a bird?” in reference to the colloquial meaning of ‘birds’ used to describe a girl or woman who is promiscuous and stupid.



Quickly trying to back track, Ramsay then listed out a number of birds that people like to eat. However, he wasn’t fooling anyone. Lindsey then turned to Ramsay and said, “Oh no don’t do that!”

“We don’t want to eat a bird now, do we?!” Nicki added.

Ramsay’s response, “I love vegetarians and vegans!”

After naming just three of the top ten birds (of the garden variety) things took a turn for the worse for the couple. Though they fell short of the £100,000, they didn’t walk away empty handed, banking a cool £9,000 which they say will be invested into their online business.