Government Announces New Decision To Include LGBTQIA+ Census Questions

The Australian government has today announced the decision to reinstate questions about sexual orientation and gender in the 2026 Census, a significant win for the LGBTQIA+ community following weeks of controversy.

Originally, the government quietly scrapped the inclusion of these questions, triggering widespread backlash from the community and Labor’s own caucus.

This U-turn is seen as a pivotal step toward accurately counting and addressing the needs of LGBTQIA+ Australians.

Government backflips on census questions for LGBTQIA+ Australians

Initially, there was frustration and disappointment when the government decided not to proceed with testing questions related to gender identity and sexual orientation.

The decision, which appeared to stem from concerns that such questions might provoke a “culture war,” angered advocacy groups and many within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The move contradicted a key election promise by Labor to prioritise inclusion in the Census.

After facing pressure from various advocacy organisations and key figures in the community, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that at least one question on sexual orientation would be included, though this announcement fell short of the original expectations.

However today Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed on Insiders that the 2026 Census will now feature a whole new topic on gender identity and sexual orientation, ensuring more comprehensive data collection.

“LGBTIQ+ Australians matter, they have been heard, and they will count in the 2026 Census,” Chalmers stated.

“We had good intentions and we listened to the community and we worked with the ABS and we said that we would find the best way through and I believe that we have,” he explained on the program.

“The government’s role here is the topics. The ABS does the questions. They will continue to work in a professional and diligent and sensitive way with the community to make sure we get this right. I’m confident that we will.“

The government will leave the final wording of the questions to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), which has been working closely with the community to ensure accuracy and sensitivity in the phrasing.

The original draft questions which were scrapped had not been revealed to the public following the initial decision. However the ABC has revealed the questions that were allegedly set to appear in the 2026 census.

What is the person’s gender? Options include: man, woman, non-binary, other terms, or prefer not to answer. How does the person describe their sexual orientation? Respondents can choose from: straight, gay or lesbian, bisexual, other, don’t know, or prefer not to answer. Has the person been told they were born with a variation of sex characteristics? Options include: yes, no, don’t know, or prefer not to answer.

Criticism of questions still remains

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown welcomed the government’s new commitment, calling it a “sensible, pragmatic, and moral course of action.”

She emphasised that this data would be invaluable for shaping policies affecting vulnerable populations. “It’s time to let the ABS get on with its job so we can finally count every Australian in 2026, including people who are trans and gender diverse as well as gay and bisexual,” Brown added.

However, some criticism remains, particularly regarding the exclusion of questions about intersex status.

Dr Morgan Carpenter, CEO of Intersex Human Rights Australia, expressed disappointment, calling the omission “devastating” for people with variations in sex characteristics. “It means we won’t get much-needed information on the health and wellbeing of people with innate variations of sex characteristics,” he stated.

Despite this gap, the reinstatement of questions on gender and sexual orientation is seen as a major step forward with the data collected expected to shape vital public policies and improve health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ Australians.

The announcement has also sparked renewed calls from groups like Just.Equal for a dedicated LGBTIQA+ Equality Minister and Human Rights Commissioner to avoid similar missteps in the future. “The fiasco over LGBTIQA+ Census questions shows why such positions are vital,” Just.Equal spokesperson Rodney Croome said,

As the 2026 Census approaches, the LGBTQIA+ community will continue to push for full representation, ensuring that every Australian is counted and supported.