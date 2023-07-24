Greg Gould Dedicates New Song To Simon Dunn

Australia’s Got Talent star and singer Greg Gould revealed that he had written a new song as a tribute to out gay Australian rugby player and former Olympic bobsledder, Simon Dunn, who passed away earlier this year.

Dunn, the first out gay male player to represent a country in the bobsled sport and a vocal supporter of LGBTQI rights, who had spoken out against homophobia in sports, passed away at the age of 35 in January 2023.

Fresh from the success of his new single Marching On, Australia’s Got Talent 2013 runner-up said he had written a song for Dunn.

“Put down some fresh vocals on a track I’m producing as a special tribute to my friend, the late Simon Dunn,” Gould posted on Facebook.

“It wasn’t the first vocal session I’d done but I wasn’t happy so I re-sung it and really tried to tap into the emotion and sing it for him – cos I believe that was what was missing. Well, I certainly got the emotion right because I completely broke down in a river of tears in the studio. “

‘I Hadn’t Cried Over Simon Yet’

Gould said that singing the song proved cathartic and helped him deal with his pent-up grief over Gould’s passing.

“What’s crazy is – I hadn’t cried over Simon yet – not once – not even at his funeral and I had to sing at it – twice! Not because I didn’t care – of course it’s quite the opposite. It’s that I have felt numb and sick about his passing since the day it happened,’’ said Gould, adding, “I still feel that way, like it’s not even real but today it finally caught up as I’m singing and it was a huge release of emotions. I love you mate. I hope I make you proud on this song. Miss u.”

Gould also posted a still from a music video that he produced in 2020 for a duet he sang with Inaya Day Love Like This that featured Dunn and Ran Fields. “I cherish the memories made on that day and all of the memories I got to share with this amazing human,” said Gould.

Just A Man

Earlier this month, Gould released a new single ‘Just A Man’ from his forthcoming album.

“The songs that I have created for my new album that are so deeply personal (which was really healing for me) is because I think its really important to share your story and be visible for others to see that there’s light at the end of even the darkest tunnels. If someone had told me at that time that “it gets better” I’m not sure I wouldn’t have believed them – but I’m living proof that not only does it get better – it get’s great!” said Gould in a social media post.





