Mark Latunski, the man who murdered 25-year-old hairstylist Kevin Bacon who he met on the gay dating app Grindr, is to stand trial on charges of murder and cannibalism on February 3, 2022.

Warning: This story has details of a violent murder and cannibalism, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The murder occurred on Christmas Eve 2019 and Bacon’s family had reported him missing on Christmas Day.

On December 28 2019, police discovered Bacon naked and hanging by his ankles from the ceiling of a hidden room in the basement of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township in Michigan.

The then 50-year-old Latunski stabbed Bacon in the back before slitting his throat and hanging him upside down with rope from the rafters of his basement. Latunski also allegedly removed his victim’s testicles, fried and ate them.

Evil Does Exist

Karl Bacon, the victim’s father told the Associated Press in a January 2020 interview, “evil does exist and it touched us. We all make mistakes. It’s gut-wrenching to hear the details and we’re beside ourselves.”

“I’m going to remember him how everyone else remembers him, that he’s a good person who was passionate and cares for people.”

On December 30 2019, Latunski was arraigned for murder, disinterment and the mutilation of a body. A judge deemed Latunski fit to stand trial in October 2020. He has been in jail for almost two years as the pre-trial process occurs.

Men Escape Latunski’s Basement

Bacon was not Latunski’s only intended victim. There were two previous reported cases of men escaping from Latunski’s basement.

In October 2019, a 40-year-old man escaped from Latunski’s basement after he found himself tied up there.

This happened again with a 29-year-old man in November of that same year. Latunski chased his victim and according to the Daily Mail, “officers arrived on the scene just as Latunski turned up to retrieve the leather kilt the man was wearing, saying it was expensive and belonged to him.”

Bacon Struggled With His Mental Health

Rolling Stone in April this year reported that Bacon had struggled with depression, poor self-esteem, and was experiencing problems with his family just before he was murdered. He also was intermittently taking his psychiatric medication.

His friend Myers told Rolling Stone that Bacon learned that someone he didn’t want to see was going to be at his family’s house for Christmas. He decided to avoid seeing them by looking for a date on Grindr.

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, a Grindr spokesperson wrote: “we’re heartbroken and horrified to hear about this terrible tragedy…while for privacy reasons we do not offer public comment on individual user accounts…we remain fully committed to working with law enforcement any time we are contacted as part of an investigation.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.