Groups Told To Remove Political Signs At Pride WA Parade

Pride WA has come come under fire after several groups in their annual Parade on Saturday night were told to remove political signage from their floats.

OUTinPerth have been provided with a video where police can be seen arguing with members of the Bi+ Community float over signs they were planning to hold up during the parade, reading “Fuck! Cops BHP Rio Tinto Fuck! Corporate Pride” and “Border Force Kills Queer Refugees- Queer Anarchy.”

The group try to explain the motivation behind the signs, and are later supported by City of Bayswater councillor Nat Latter, who attempts to explain to the officer that relationships between police and the LGBTQIA+ communities have a chequered history, especially given the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies by a serving NSW police officer earlier this year.

The officer claims the sign has “nothing to do with that” and says he feels offended by it, asking how they would feel if he held a sign that said “fuck gays.”

One participant replies with “you chose to be a police officer, we didn’t choose to be gay.”

The situation escalates, with the officer raising his voice, to the point where a second police officer has to step in, and reiterates that the sign is offensive to “police and others.”

A WA Police spokesperson told OUTinPerth that the decision to remove the signs had come from Pride WA.

The Western Australian Police Force and the Australian Federal Police were both represented in the parade.

Labor float also asked to remove signs

The Bi+ Community weren’t the only ones to have their signage questioned.

Member for Perth, Labor MP John Carey, uploaded a social media post after the parade, claiming their signs criticising Liberal leader Libby Mettam and Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas were taken down for political reasons.

Zempilas is running at the Liberal candidate for the seat of Churchlands while also holding the position as the Lord Mayor of Perth.

The City of Perth is a major sponsor of PrideWA.

“Police were approached and informed by Pride WA that WA Labor was breaching the agreed conditions of the march participation, despite no rules prescribing any limit on political messaging to enter the parade,” said Carey in an Instagram caption.

“The real reason behind the censorship became clear when a Pride WA leader told a member of WA Labor they feared losing City of Perth funding.”

“It should also concern everyone in our community that Pride WA has agreed to a sponsorship agreement with City of Perth that enables political interference and censorship of messages by the Lord Mayor and the City.”

Pride WA respond

Pride WA, which has been a part of the Western Australian community since 1989, is a not-for-profit organisation that organises the annual PrideFEST festival celebrated annually in November.

The group have denied the signs were taken down for political reasons.

“Operational decisions made by Pride WA during the Parade are not influenced by the views of our partners or sponsors, and are made purely on the grounds of public safety and creating a safe environment.” Pride WA Chairperson Michael Felix told OUTinPerth.

“Some of our volunteers were made to feel unsafe at the Parade and this is deeply concerning. This warrants further consideration at the appropriate time.”

Rainbow Futures WA, an conglomeration of WA-based community organisations and individuals, made a statement on Instagram about the incidents.

“The banning of signage that criticises political persons, parties, corporate entities & police presence, & police intervening in these matters, has highlighted complex and long-standing concerns within the LGBTIQA+ community about safety, freedom of expression, & the balance between celebration & protest at pride events, not just in WA, but nationally & internationally.”

They have reached out to PrideWA to discuss the issues and pass on community feedback, and encourage others to do the same.

“Pride WA will take the opportunity to listen to our members and the wider community in the coming weeks and months after we have had an opportunity to rest and reflect,” said Felix in a statement to OUTinPerth. “We deeply value feedback and are committed to open dialogue as we work together to create an environment where all can feel safe and heard.”

Star Observer has reached out to Pride WA for comment.