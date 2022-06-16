—

The Project host and out gay journalist Hamish Macdonald has shared his thoughts on the treatment of Rebel Wilson and the backlash received by the Sydney Morning Herald over its attempt to out the actress.

During Monday’s episode of the Project, Macdonald compared it to his own coming out journey, the gossip he endured surrounding his sexuality, and how “scary and intimidating” it was.

Scary And Intimidating

Macdonald (41) said he himself had been through the experience of the media wanting to out him.

“I don’t think it’s for anyone else to determine the point at which they talk about that. I’ve been on the end of this sort of thing with a couple of journalists before. And it’s scary and intimidating and frankly terrifying when a journalist starts saying to you that they know this about you, and they want to put it in print.”

Macdonald then addressed the Sydney Morning Herald journalist’s apology. “I take at their word what this journo said about learning from it. Maybe in 2022 this is something we can all learn from. Particularly when it comes to people thinking about, learning about and understanding their own identity.”

Hamish Macdonald Came Out In 2019

In 2019, Macdonald publicly confirmed his relationship with partner Jacob Fitzroy, at the GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in Melbourne.

Wilson came out in an Instagram post and introduced her girlfriend LA-based fashion designer Ramona Agruma to the world, on June 9.

It has now emerged, however, that the decision to come out was not Wilson’s, but was forced on her by Sydney Moring Herald’s decision to publish the story.

On June 11, Sydney Moring Herald said that the newspaper had given Wilson “two days” to comment about her relationship or they would go ahead and publish the story.

Wilson then preempted the news by coming out on social media.