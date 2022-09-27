—

Following the global success of her show Nanette and it’s follow up Douglas, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby announced that she has signed a multi-title deal with Netflix.

Gadsby’s announcement came almost a year after the comedian slammed Netflix over its handling of the controversy surrounding comedian Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments.

Gadsby revealed that Netflix had agreed to work with her on a special that would feature genderqueer comics from across the world.

Standup Special To Be Filmed At Sydney Opera House

Gadsby had kicked off her ‘Body of Work’ tour in the US in April 2022. The show travelled to Canada, before arriving in Australia. The show will next travel to New Zealand, and then head to Europe and the UK.

Netflix will film her performances scheduled to be held at the Sydney Opera House later this week.

“I am pretty excited to be filming my new `feel-good show’, Body of Work, at the Sydney Opera House…yep…I’m back at the scene of the Nanette ‘crime’. The taping is a happening tomorrow night…and Thursday… it’s a Double banger!,” the comedian said.

Gadsby Had Slammed Netflix Boss Last year

Two sold out Hamer Hall shows to go, then I’m off to Sydney Opera House later this month… tickets are selling fast…so…get amongst it and all that business…if you want…

🎟: https://t.co/tcK7IR6HVE pic.twitter.com/9RyDILQgOw — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) September 10, 2022

In October 2021, Gadsby had slammed Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, following his memo to employees. The memo cited the Gadsby shows as proof of Netflix’s commitment to diversity.

In a post on Instagram, Gadsby addressed Sandros directly and said she would prefer if he didn’t drag her name “into your mess”.

“Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view. You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted.”

“F*** you and your amoral algorithm cult… I do shits with more back bone than you. That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because you just told the world there isn’t one,” Gadsby had posted.











