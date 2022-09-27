Gay actors Harry McNaughton and Tim Draxl play a couple who welcome a guest played by Daniel Fischer in the September 28 episode of ABC’s new eight-part comedy drama series Summer Love.
Each of the episodes is also written by a different set of writers.
Episode Writer Is Queer Comedian Nath Valvo
This episode, written by queer comedian Nath Valvo alongside co-writer Jayden Masciulli, sees Luke (Draxl) and Olly’s (McNaughton) spend time at the beachside house to celebrate their one year anniversary.
To their surprise, they are joined by a potential third, Alexander (Daniel Fischer).
On Instagram, Draxl posted, “It’s finally time!!! Our episode of SUMMER LOVE airs tomorrow night AT 9pm on @abctv. Tune in for a gay love story that involves a roast chicken, a cheese board and a 3rd party guest who’s been invited for one reason only. What could possibly go wrong?”
Talking about filming the episode McNaughton posted, “This shoot was ridiculous. A great script, an incredible production team, a joy of a director, and a costar with more abs than a gymnastics team and more charm than a bucket of puppies. Oh, and stunts, nights, nudity, and some VERY large physical comedy…”
Valvo celebrated his writing credit, tweeting, “Wrote my first ever TV episode w/ @jaymasciulli On ABC soon! *hint* Ours is the one with the dramatic shirtless gays.”
Summer Love airs at 9pm on Wednesday nights on ABC and ABC iview.
