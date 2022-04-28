—

Harry Styles is no stranger to the limelight when it comes to discussing sexuality and the gender fluidity of his fashion choices.

In a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens, published on Tuesday, the singer spoke of moments of reflection during the making of his latest album, ‘Harry’s House’, and revealed his need to adjust in relationships when it came to issues of dating, intimacy, and love.

‘I’ve Been Really Open With It With My Friends’

Styles has become a household name in the music industry and turned heads on fashion runways, wearing clothes like dresses and gowns, comfortable to blend the traditional gender norms.

Addressing the speculation on his sexuality, Styles told Better Homes and Gardens “for a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.”

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience, it’s mine,” Styles told the magazine.

Vocal Supporter Of LGBTQI Rights

A vocal supporter of LGBTQI rights, he is frequently seen waving pride flags on stage during his live concerts. Styles praised the blurring of lines when it came to music, fashion, and sexuality in an interview with The Guardian in 2019 while addressing the speculation of whether he was bisexual or not, “It’s not a case of: ‘I’m not telling you cause I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not: ‘Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours.’ It’s: ‘Who cares?’ Does that make sense? It’s just: ‘Who cares?'”

During conversation with Vogue in 2020, he spoke of his love for fashion while insisting that one could never be overdressed. “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” he said.

In another interview published in 2017, Styles responded to Bizarre’s Dan Wootton’s question about his sexuality by stating he’s “never felt the need” to define his sexual orientation.

Styles will play a gay policeman in the upcoming film My Policeman, a queer love story set in 1950s England which is about a real-life love triangle, based on the life of E.M. Forster. My Policeman is a novel adaptation written by Bethan Roberts in 2012 and delves into life in Brighton in the 50s, during which homosexuality was illegal. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.