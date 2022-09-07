—

Singers Harry Styles and Charlie Puth are not new to accusations of “queerbaiting”. That hasn’t stopped the two stars from baiting fans with thirst-trap photos and very public PDA.

Harry Styles was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week for the premiere of his new movie Don’t Worry Darlings.The film has made the news for all the wrong reasons, including for its feuding cast members.

The premiere made news for the frosty relations between the actors and director Olivia Wilde and Styles being accused of “spitting” on co-star Chris Pines.

Harry Styles’ Kiss

Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll during the standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/xqVPtOjwFT — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 5, 2022

Twitter soon went into a collective meltdown after video of the Watermelon Sugar singer publicly kissing his other co-star Nick Kroll at the premiere emerged.

harry styles staring at nick kroll's lips but refused to even stand beside olivia. harry your gay is showing pic.twitter.com/wXsESRtjhB — bigger than ish👁️‍🗨️ (@haloslovechild) September 5, 2022

One social media user shared the video of the kiss and posted: “Charlie Puth gonna have to show his balls or something at this point”.

Harry Styles works hard but Charlie Puth tries* even harder. 😂 https://t.co/WlDqn4dQi2 — Oscar Said. 🦭 (@ioscarsaid) September 6, 2022

Charlie Puth’s Thirst Traps

As if on cue, Puth posted a bathroom selfie, wearing nothing but his tighty whities and a headband. The photo came just days after the singer released his new single ‘Smells Like Me’.

This is not the first time that Puth has posted thirst trap photos, leading to the aforementioned accusations of baiting the gays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Puth has previously posted everything from shirtless selfies to videos of him naked in a bath tub to photos of his ass crack.

Charlie Puth quase mostrou demais no Tiktok pic.twitter.com/o0XdrXIcZz — FAMOSOS NUS (@FamososNus22) June 8, 2022

His posts have also been infused with lots of sexual innuendo. “You ever just wanna pour a pumpkin spice latte all over your body?” he posted once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

“I always forget that peaches exist but mannnn every time I eat one it’s such an experience….. Love it when drips down all over my face what a treat,” he said in another post.

Meanwhile, Styles will be seen later this year in the role of a cop in the film gay drama My Policeman. Styles plays a policeman, who is in a love triangle with with school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator.

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it. There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive,” Styles told Rolling Stone.











