A recent Rolling Stone cover story dubbed pop superstar Harry Styles as the “world’s most wanted man”.

Styles’ new album Harry’s House came out in May 2022. Later this year, he will also star in two new films – the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling and the gay drama My Policeman.

He was previously seen in Dunkirk and also made his Marvel debut as Eros in Eternals.

In his Rolling Stones interview, the gender-bending star refuted allegations of queer baiting and addressed questions about his sexual orientation and gender identity.

Gay Sex In Films

He also spoke about his role in My Policeman. In the film, set in the 1950s England, Styles plays Tom, a policeman, in a love triangle with school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator.

“It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal,” Styles said. “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.”

Styles said more than being a gay love story, the film was a very human story. “It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me,” Styles said in the interview.

The film has a different approach to the gay sex scenes, Styles said, adding that director Michael Grandage wanted to portray what sex really was between Tom and Patrick.

Filming Gay Sex Scenes

Earlier this year, while appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Styles had discussed the experience of filming the sex scenes in My Policeman.

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways, I was naked in My Policeman. There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved,” Styles had revealed.

“The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own. I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps],” Styles told Stern.

“If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop,’” added Styles.

My Policeman is scheduled to hit select theatres on October 21, 2022 and will be premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022.












