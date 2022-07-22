—

New South Wales Police have appealed to the public for assistance to locate 37-year-old Sydneysider Michael Laali, who has been missing from Darlinghurst.

“Serious concerns are held for Michael’s well-being. He is known to frequent the Surry Hills and Sydney CBD areas,” NSW police spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the police Michael was last seen leaving an address on Taylor Street, Darlinghurst around 8.30 am on Wednesday July 20, 2022.

Police Notified After Michael Did Not Return Home

Officers from the Surry Hills Police Area Command in Sydney were notified after Michael failed to return home and when attempts by family and friends to contact him failed.

“Michael is described as Caucasian appearance, 175cm, medium build with short dark hair,” said the police, adding, “It is not known what he was wearing at the time he was last seen.”

The police are investigating into Michael’s whearabouts and have appealed to anyone who may have information to contact either Surry Hills Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 188 333 000.







