—

Hawaiian Governor David Ige, a Democrat, signed three pro-LGBTQ bills into law last week.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Governor David Ige (@govhawaii)

The first bill, HB2405, or the Gender Affirming Treatment Act, prohibits insurance providers “from applying categorical cosmetic or blanket exclusions to gender-affirming treatments or procedures when determined to be medically necessary.”

SB2136 prohibits the exclusion of jurors on the basis of “gender identity or expression.”

SB2670 makes the State’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Plus commission permanent.

Out State Representative Adrian Tam, a Democrat, who was at the signing said, “My hope is that we send a strong message across the nation that while some states are looking backwards, Hawaii will continue to move forward.”