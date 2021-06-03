—

A video uploaded to TikTok which has since gone viral shows the moment a bunch of homophobes are saved by the very group of people, they had been harassing moments before their boat blew up on Moses Lake in Grant County, Washington.

The footage, taken on Saturday – just two days prior to the start of Pride Month, has amassed more than 8 million views, and is alleged to show a group being harassed for flying rainbow pride flags from their vessel.

The situation quickly escalated when the second boat started circling their vessel, doing so at least six times, with one of the boat’s passengers, a woman, seen yelling something unintelligible before flipping her middle finger.

“At this point I could clearly hear the words ‘gays’ and ‘flags’ being shouted from their boat,” Robbie, whose last name is retracted for fear of retaliation, and who was responsible for posting the video online told The Washington Post.

He added that “when the other boat noticed the group was filming, the driver attempted to hide his face before speeding away,” leaving a cloud of smoke behind and waves that rocked Robbie’s boat back and forth.

However, as they sped away their boat burst into flames causing them to dive into the water and swim to safety.

Following the altercation, Robbie said in a tweet that “these people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake, Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up!” accompanied by the hashtag #KarmaIsReal.

In a second tweet Robbie posted: “And just ONE more tidbit to really drive the karma in there. The driver literally s**t his pants and everyone saw when his shorts fell off in the water. We safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were.”

Robbie in his interview with The Washington Post also said that “The passengers were quite rude, shouting over us, ignoring my [questions] about their wellbeing when on the 911 call and smoking a vape pen on our boat without even so much as asking if they could.”

A spokesperson for Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said that Sheriff’s investigators had viewed the now viral video that seems to show the incident.

“As of right now, we are trying to make contact with the occupants of the vessel being circled so we can interview them to find out what happened. We would like to know more, and once we can interview people; we will be able to know more without relying solely on a brief video,” the Sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed.