—

A Texas woman’s vile homophobic rant led her to being recently escorted off a flight bound for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, to rapturous applause from fellow passengers.

A video of the ugly altercation, that has since surfaced on the internet, has now gone viral.

The woman identified by The Blade, as Dallas-area real estate agent Kelci Dunavin Cashman, was reportedly on onboard an American Airline flight with her family when she refused to comply with safety instructions, and refused to wear a face mask. She is heard screaming the word “Faggot” multiple times at a fellow passenger.

Cashman’s young children were of course not only present but subjected to their mother’s bigotry, as a passenger confronts Cashman, telling her that “No one wants to listen to your bigotry, get off the plane.”

Advertisement

“You think I talk to my kids about same-sex marriage. No, we don’t talk about that. But if we all want to talk about it, let’s talk about it,” Cashman screamed.

One fellow passenger is heard repeatedly screaming “Bye, Felicia’, proving once again that not all heroes wear capes. It was not long before a flight attendant grabbed Cashman by the arm and escorted her off the plane, to the applause of passengers.

Kelci Cashman, a Grapevine, TX realtor — gets dragged of flight after refusing to wear a mask and spewing homophobic slurs at other passengers pic.twitter.com/rlP4idM4wE — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 21, 2021

Realtor Scrubs Online Profiles

Advertisement telling Insiders that “Before departure on June 12, American Airlines flight 462 with service from Orlando (MCO) to Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) returned to the gate at MCO after a group of passengers refused to comply with the federal mask mandate and became verbally abusive to team members and other customers.”

“Law enforcement met the flight at the gate and the disruptive customers exited the aircraft.” The spokesperson also confirmed that the “individuals were denied further travel.”

Cashman has allegedly been pulled into line after her homophobic outburst went public. The Blade reported that both her personal and business social media accounts had been pulled offline, and any reference of Cashman on LinkedIn had similarly been scrubbed clean.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has a “zero tolerance for unruly and dangerous behaviour” from passengers and states that “no person may assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with a crew member in the performance of the crew member’s duties aboard an aircraft being operated”. The FAA has so far this year investigated 3,509 unruly passenger reports and a further 2,605 mask-related incidents.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.