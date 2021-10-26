—

A Hong Kong broadcaster is set to air the country’s first ever gay dating show in early November.

TVB announced it will air Boyscation, a dating show which will have 10 out gay male contestants and will be hosted by Hong Kong actor Vinci Wong.

Wong is also one of the producers of the show and shared a picture of himself on the sets of Boyscation with a champagne glass in hand.

“The most important chapter of my TV career. The most extraordinary attempt in Hong Kong TV history,” Wong captioned the Instagram post.

posted a picture of himself with all ten contestants celebrating his birthday.

Boyscation Will Make An Important Statement

The 50-year-old actor, in an interview with Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News, said that when he discussed the idea with TVB general manager Eric Tsang and J2’s creative director C-Kwan, both were very supportive.

“I hope there will be more channels for the younger generation to express themselves and that more people will understand the community,” Wong said.

“I hope to do my part to help the community since I have the opportunity, experience, time and resources.”

Boyscation will be the first TVB show to cater to an LGBTQI audience and TVB executives said they want it to be a marquee show for the station.

Although there are concerns the show might not be well received in Hong Kong, Wong said making a show like this would make an important statement nonetheless.

“I see this as a challenge, regardless of whether they accept it or not, I want to let more people know [about this] ‘cos this is real life, and [the contestants are] real people who exist in society,” he said.

Actor Wong Came Out In 2013

Wong came out as gay in 2013 and in 2016 married his boyfriend of seven years.

The gay TV and movie star also played a role in selecting the contestants for Boyscation who come from different walks of life.

The contestants on the show include Hong Kong actor Howard Chan, Carson Leung a self-described florist/actor/model, fitness influencer Lan Yuanwei and part-time model and part-time chef Kenny Yang.

There is also Kevin Tsai, a swimming instructor, Ray, who works as Marketing and Business Developer in health and beauty, personal trainer and piano teacher Rauv HoHoHoo, graphic designer and mixologist Nelbon and Arturus Ludovicus, who likes to “philosophise” according to his instagram bio.

The mystery contestant is Drew Drew who has a private instagram account with the handle @drewdrewjaijai

A date has yet to be announced for when the show will air on TVB.

In Australia, the Bachelorette franchise cast their first ever bisexual bachelorette, Brooke Blurton and has a cast of both male and female contestants.

It is currently airing on Channel 10 every Wednesday and Thursday night.