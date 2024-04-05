Hunter Schafer Confirms Past Relationship With Rosalía, Opposes Trans Typecasting

Hunter Schafer has recently confirmed that she was in a brief relationship with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía and spoken about moving away from trans roles in an extensive interview with GQ.

After having recently been spotted together furniture shopping and years of speculation from fans of the pair, Schafer confirmed that her Rosalía were romantically involved for five months in 2019.

However, she also stated that the singer and her are now great friends. Schafer said: “I have really beautiful friendships with people I was once romantically involved with. [Rosalía is] family no matter.”

“It’s been speculation for so long, part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s business!’ [But] it’s something I’m happy to share, and I think she feels that way too.”

Schafer also opened up about her relationship with singer and Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike, which lasted from February 2022 to July 2023.

She said that Fike was the first man she ever dated, and the relationship allowed her to work through a lot of negative emotions she had towards men. Schafer said: “[I was able to] work through a lot of the feelings of disdain that I had towards men as a whole.

“I think it had inhabited a lot of my friendships with men, and a lot of that came down as well. I had a really beautiful relationship with [Fike], and it really opened me up in that way.”

Hunter Schafer moving away from trans roles

In the same interview, Schafer stated her desire to move away from accepting trans roles.

Having been in the public eye since 2016 when she opposed North Carolina’s HB2 bill, Schafer says that she’s now more interested in creating art that doesn’t solely focus on her transness.

“It’s a privilege, but it’s been very intentional,” she said in the interview. “I’ve gotten offered tons of trans roles and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Schafer acknowledges that decentralising her transness from her story is not something all trans people are able to do, and hopes that people will listen to what she has to say outside of her status as one of the planet’s most famous trans women.

The actress also said that she was “totally cool” with people hating her for being trans. “I am not interested in trying to convince them anymore,” she says.

Schafer also shared a phrase from a conversation she had with ANOHNI, whom she directed a music video for in 2023.

She said: “There have been trans people for so long, and they keep making more of us. When I look at other trans people’s art, there’s this common thread that’s consistent… [which is] probably yielded from the shared experience we all have.

“There’s something really spiritual about it, and kind of magical. And of course it sucks, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

What are Hunter Schafer’s next projects?

Schafer is the lead actress of Tilman Singer’s psychological horror movie Cuckoo, which recently debuted at the SXSW and Berlinale festivals to positive reviews. The film is due out on August 9th in the US, with no currently confirmed release date for Australia.

Schafer was also announced to be in the new Yorgos Lanthimos movie Kinds of Kindness and in David Lowery’s Mother Mary. Both are expected to be released in 2024.

The third season of HBO’s Euphoria continues to face troubles, with production having been “postponed indefinitely” on March 25th. It’s presumed that Schafer will return to play Jules when (or if) the season goes ahead.

At The Game Awards in December last year, Schafer was also revealed to be starring in OD, a horror game from creator of the Metal Gear Solid series Hideo Kojima.

Apart from the fact Schafer stars alongside Sophia Lillis and Udo Kier, virtually nothing is known about it besides the fact Kojima hopes it will be “a totally new form of media.”